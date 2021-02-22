Representative Lauren Carson, who represents Newport’s 75th District in the Rhode Island House of Representatives, has released the results of her 2021 constituent survey.

The survey covered a wide range of topics such as expansion of gun safety measures, climate change and sea level rise, broadband expansion, the impact of the Newport Pell Bridge realignment, and other key topics.

The five topics that constituents indicated are most important to them include:

· Infrastructure investments (roads, bridges, gas, water systems, etc.)

· Climate change and sea level rise

· Economic investment and incentivizing new businesses

· Broadband expansion on Aquidneck Island

· Managing plastic waste in the environment

These are all key issues in Carson’s work and correspond with bills she has sponsored in the past relating to the environment and the economy. She also has active bills in the current session relating to these topics. When asked to rate the topics based on personal importance, respondents indicated the least interest in eliminating the car tax and legalizing recreational marijuana. The survey also covered issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carson said, “Thank you to everyone who took the time to share their views. I always have my constituents’ best interest at heart and this information allows me to represent them accurately. This survey provides a wealth of information and I take each response to heart. In an open-ended question concerning the biggest challenge our community faces, my constituents gave a wide range of answers including everything from COVID economic recovery, vaccinations, social justice, election transparency, education, and the environment. I am honored to serve and am always available for questions and feedback on my work representing Newport in Providence.”

The survey was sent out via press release to media, posted on social media, and sent to Carson’s email list. There were 199 respondents. Carson can be reached at laurenhcarson@gmail.com or at 401-523-1143.