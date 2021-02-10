Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

The Town of Portsmouth has teamed up with Raytheon Missiles and Defense to use its Providence Building, located off West Main Road, to serve as the COVID-19 Vaccine Point of Dispensing (POD) Clinic for the town.

Portsmouth Times reports – Raytheon facility will serve as Portsmouth’s vaccination site