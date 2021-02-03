People’s Credit Union today announced a $10,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County in support of its Licensed Childcare program and the North End Clubhouse at the Florence Gray Center.

Both programs provide kids and young adults life-enhancing programs focused on academics, health, and leadership.

“As a local credit union, it’s our responsibility to support and invest in the communities that we serve,“ said Sean Daly, People’s Credit Union’s President & CEO in a statement. “Quality childcare and youth programs are a vital investment in our community that need our support now more than ever.”

Joe Pratt, Executive Director & CEO of the Boys and Girls Club remarked, “We were thrilled to receive the call to let us know Peoples Credit Union chose the BGC of Newport County as a recipient of their generous donation. We are grateful for their support of the Club and our mission. The impact of their gift is immediate as over 70% of the club’s annual budget comes directly from philanthropy. It is very impressive that Peoples Credit Union wishes to pay it forward to the youth of our community.”

To learn more about the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County, visit www.bgcnewport.org.