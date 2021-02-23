People’s Credit Union this week announced that they have made a $10,000 donation to the East Bay Community Action Program (EBCAP) in support of the Newport Family and Child Opportunity Zone (NFCOZ).

NFCOZ is a holistic program designed to promote child and family wellness.

“Partnering with programs that help provide stability and support for families is important to us here at People’s Credit Union,” said Sean Daly, People’s Credit Union’s President & CEO in a statement provided to What’s Up Newp. “The Newport Family and Child Opportunity Zone’s childcare program does just that by focusing on education preparedness, and by providing a fun safe place for children, peace of mind for families, and vital support for working families.”

“This generous contribution from People’s Credit Union will help tremendously with the Champion Childcare program, operated by East Bay Community Action Program’s Newport Family and Child Opportunity Zone,” stated Dennis Roy, EBCAP’s President & CEO in a statement. “The childcare program provides before and after school care for Pell Elementary School students, and, like childcare programs across the state, it is facing financial challenges due to COVID-19. Longer hours for staff, reduced (capped) enrollment, loss of revenue from students needing to quarantine, and other increased costs are among the most significant challenges. Our program remains committed to providing high-quality childcare for students attending the Pell Elementary School. Working parents depend on this program to provide high-quality care for their children. The $10,000 donation from the People’s Credit Union will assist us greatly in continuing to offer this essential service, and we are grateful for this very kind support.”

To learn more about the East Bay Community Action Program, please visit ebcap.org.