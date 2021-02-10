Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

Pamela Baldwin, Director of Sales and Marketing at Gurney’s Newport Hotel and Marina, has been appointed to Discover Newport’s Board of Directors representing hotel properties 100 or more rooms.

“I look forward to making a positive impact and offering my vision to continue the great efforts of Discover Newport in its mission to generate tourism and further develop the conference industry for our region,” states Baldwin in a press release provided by Discover Newport.

A seasoned leader in the hotel industry, Baldwin started her career managing boutique hotels in San Francisco, then transitioned to the East coast and has twenty-five plus years’ experience working in the Providence market in leadership roles at the former Providence Biltmore, now the Graduate Providence, and General Manager of the Hilton Garden Inn and the Hotel Providence. Prior to being recruited to Newport, she was the Area Director of Sales for TPG Hotels & Resorts overseeing the Renaissance Providence, the Hilton Providence, and the Hilton Garden Inn. While in the Providence market, she served on the Board of Directors for the Providence Warwick Visitors & Convention Bureau, the Providence Tourism Council and was a past member of the Board of Trustees for FirstWorks RI.

“Pam’s expertise in all facets of hotel management, marketing and sales uniquely positions her as an exceptional addition to the board and the future of our organization. I look forward to working with her,” said Discover Newport President and CEO Evan Smith in the release.

The Discover Newport Board of Directors is comprised of 18 members with representation from the nine municipalities within Newport and Bristol Counties and five specific industry appointments.

Baldwin will serve on the Board for a term of three years.