Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

Tommilyn Freeman, of Newport, passed peacefully on February 3, 2021 in Providence, Rhode Island. She was born on April 25, 1961 at Herman Kiefer Hospital in Detroit, Michigan, and grew up in Highland Park Michigan with her five siblings.

During her young adulthood, she attended Roger Williams University and received a Bachelor of Science degree. Later she moved to Newport, Rhode Island, where she served in the United States Navy for eight years. Tommilyn worked at the Dimeo Construction Company as a project secretary for Newport Heights. During her time there, she drew sketches for the Newport Heights buildings which still stand today. Also, she was an administrative assistant at Aquidneck Management Associates. In her free time, Tommilyn thoroughly enjoyed substitute teaching for the Newport school district, playing the trombone, and drawing.

Tommilyn was a devoted mother to her two sons, Thomas L. Freeman and Terrell Bennett. They enjoyed their time together by shopping, taking family photos, watching movies, and attending athletic events.

- Advertisement -

Tommilyn is preceded in death by her parents Doris Bennett, Len Harris and her siblings Patricia Jones, Jean Franklin, and Aledia Brown; She is survived by her two sons, Thomas L. Freeman and Terrell Bennett; former spouse Thomas F. Freeman; sister, LaWanda Bennett; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A private burial will be held at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 S. County Trail, Exeter, RI.