This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Thomas S. Zocco, of Tiverton, RI, formerly of Shrewsbury, MA died on February 10, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Ethel (Hibbert), he is survived by his son, Tom and his wife Jen, daughter Ellen and her husband Mark, grandchildren Jackie, Tom, Avery, and Mark, and great-granddaughters Mia and Eva.

Tom was born in Boston, MA, son of Thomas and Nellie (Ambrosia), both immigrants from Italy. Tom graduated from East Boston High School, received his BS from Boston University, and his Masters Degree from the Stonier School of Banking at Rutgers University. He was a banker for over 40 years, starting out as a messenger and working his way up to Chairman of the Board upon his retirement. Tom was President of The Provident Institution for Savings in Boston, Consumers Savings Bank in Worcester, and was a Founder, President, and Chairman of the Board of Wainwright Bank & Trust in Boston. During his banking career, Tom was part of the development of the NOW Account, the first interest bearing checking account by any bank in the United States. He also successfully brought the Provident public, making it the first savings bank in the U.S. to convert from private to public ownership. Upon his retirement from banking, he assumed the position of Treasurer of Colonial Cablevision Corp., one of the first cable television providers in Massachusetts. Tom was also a founder of that company.

Tom served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He saw action in the defense of the Pusan Perimeter, the invasion of Inchon, and the battle of the Chosen Reservoir in North Korea. Twice wounded, he was awarded the Purple Heart with a Gold Star.

Tom and his wife were avid golfers and played many courses together throughout their marriage. Tom continued to enjoy golf and weekly poker games after Ethel’s death and found great comfort with wonderful friends in Tiverton.

But Tom’s greatest pleasure was being with their family, whom he deeply loved.

There are no calling hours. Burial next to his beloved wife will take place in the spring.

For those wishing to make a donation in Tom’s memory, we ask that you consider The Gary Sinese Foundation for its commitment to veterans and their families.

Please visit https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate/ for donations.