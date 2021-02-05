This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Thomas “Butch” Johnston, age 84, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away at home surrounded by his family on February 4, 2021.

“Butch” was born in Newport, RI to Thomas and Mary (Peters) Johnston. Thomas married Patricia Laliberte of Newport on June 12, 1962.

Butch spent his childhood on Dixion Street growing up in the 5th ward, riding bikes, racing cars and being mischievous. Those that knew him, knew him as a kind, simple man with big dimples and and an even bigger heart. He left quite an impact on everyone he met. His family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for the love, compassion and care shown in his final days. Much love to Madison, Mary, Colleen, Denis, Emma, Maureen, Cheryl and Liz who all treated him with love and care. Butch was a proud member of Teamsters 251. His was still sarcastic and humorous until the very end. It was his kindness, compassion, and sense of humor that were his greatest strengths.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Patricia, his children, Dawn Maillart and her husband Gilles (Stephane and Dillon), Lisa Olaynack and her husband, Joseph (Jo Jo, Madison and Ryan), Debra Bacca and her husband Curtis (Payton and Zoe) , Pamela Hanley and her husband Robert (Connor, Bobby and Nora). He will also be missed by his sister, Patricia Andrade.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mary Johnston.

Services for Mr. Thomas Johnston will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Church, 12 Williams Street, Newport. Due to church capacity limits, please register for Mass at http://link.memorial/Johnston

