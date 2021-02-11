Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Steven P. Silvia, 68, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly on February 4, 2021.

Steven was born on May 17, 1952, in Newport, RI. He was the beloved son of the late Henry A. Silvia and the late Elvira F. Silvia.

Steven was a graduate of De LaSalle Academy in Newport in 1970. He received his Bachelor’s of Arts Degree from the University of Rhode Island in 1974. He worked for the State of Rhode Island at the URI Bay Campus as a Technical Artist for 15 years, and most recently worked part time as a sales clerk.

Steven is survived by his brother Glenn Silvia of Greenville, RI, and his niece, Sarah MacDonald, and nephew Thomas Silvia.

Due to restrictions in place because of COVID-19, his funeral and burial will be private.

