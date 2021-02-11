Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

Sean Bell, 47, of Newport, RI, passed away at home on February 1st, 2021. Born at Newport Hospital on August 24th, 1973, he was the son of Karen “Coffee” Bell and the late Clifford J. LaRock.

Sean was raised in Newport, attended Rogers High School and worked for many years in the restaurant business. As a child he was always happy, affectionate and very curious, loved all animals whether they walked, crawled or flew, loved baseball, loved the Beatles and was a collector of all things.

As a man he never hesitated to extend a kindness to a friend or stranger. He retained a love and awareness of nature. He was a dedicated and hard worker, and he was a lover and collector of all thing’s music and baseball. He was a loyal friend, a supportive brother and a loving son.

- Advertisement -

Sean had demons. He had struggles and challenges his whole life and he dealt with them courageously. The light that he was has gone out and we are all left with only memories. He will be so missed. Now that he is in peace, may we all find peace in his absence.

He leaves behind his mother, Karen “Coffee” Bell, a brother, Justin Bell, his wife and best friend Jennifer Boone, a legion of loyal friends and an entire extended family of the Whittemore, Rogan, Bell, Williamson and Kane families.

He was predeceased by his father Clifford J. LaRock, his adoptive father William “Zoph” Bell, grandparents Margaret and Albert Whittemore, Uncle Arthur Bell, Aunt Jeannine Williamson and Aunt Rose Kane.

A celebration of life will be announced when weather has warmed, and we can gather.

“Grief never ends, but it changes. It’s a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. Grief is the price of love.” ~ Donna VanLiere ~