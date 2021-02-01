This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Roger P. Icart, 93, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on January 28, 2021 at the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence.

He was the husband of the late Yolanda F. (Cerbone) Icart.

Roger was born in New York, NY, to the late Jean Baptist Icart and Marie (Arsenault) Icart.

Roger served in the U.S. Navy from 1945-1948. He honorably was presented the Victory Medal during his WWII service. Once out of the Navy, his on the job training as a mechanical engineer provided upward mobility opportunities moving his family from New Jersey, to upstate New York, and to finally to Portsmouth, RI where he retired. He worked in the engineering field at Union Carbide, Xerox, and Raytheon. He also held a patent for an edge guided belt to support computer printer paper form printing before the age of the laser printer.

Roger is survived by his nine children: Linda DeAngelis of North Providence, RI, John Icart of Jupiter, FL, Sheree Ann Correia of Middletown, RI, Russell Icart of North Kingstown, RI, Laurie Carter of Alexandria, VA, Kenneth Icart of West Palm Beach, FL, Doreen Pistacchio of Narragansett, RI, Allen Icart of Portsmouth, RI, and Allison Atkinson of Venice, FL.

Roger had 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He took great pride in his large family and was overjoyed to spend time and looked forward to family events which included numerous birthday and holiday celebrations.

His hobbies included golf, chess, and painting. He readily enjoyed a competitive match of chess, and taught all of his children to play and very rarely lost a match to his proteges. He continued his competitive spirit at the VA home and played bingo and checkers with visiting family members. In earlier years, he enjoyed painting and drawing. Roger was also an avid golfer and in his retirement, he enjoyed time with his senior Golf team at the Touissett Golf Club in Swansea MA.

Roger had a full life and he enjoyed large family gatherings ensuring there were opportunities for weekend family road trips. In spite of the limited budget and tight space in the station wagon, the family had the opportunity to visit Niagara Falls, Watkins Glen, Cape Cod, New Hampshire and the World’s Fair. He and his late wife, Yolanda, also took the opportunity later in life to vacation in the Caribbean and Europe accompanying his eldest daughter, Linda’s family.

Burial services will be private in the Newport Memorial Park, Middletown.

A memorial mass will be announced at a later date as restrictions allow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Roger’s name to the Rhode Island Veterans Home, 480 Metacom Avenue, Bristol, RI 02809.