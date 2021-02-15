This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Richard Harvey Mosher, also known as Moe, age 65, of Newport RI, Passed away on February 7, 2021 at Newport Hospital.

Richard was born October 21, 1955, in Newport RI, to the Late Earl Mosher and Rita (Hill) Mosher.

Richard is survived by his wife Kathleen, and his children; Heather and her husband John Johnson, of Georgia and Marydel and her husband Carlington Hall, of Tiverton, RI, and Richard Mosher II of Newport.

He is also survived by his grandchildren; Joshua Mosher, Carlington Hall Jr, Gracelynn Johnson and Isabella Johnson, and his sisters, Rebecca Paul, Susan Hill, and Georgetta Mosher.

He is preceded in death by his brother Earl Mosher Jr.

Richard grew up in Newport RI, where he fell in love with the girl next-door. He married Kathleen January 16, 1982 and during the 39 years together they raised their three children Heather, Marydel and Richard the second. Richard had such a big heart that he not only raised his own children, he also cared for several other children as if they were his own.

Richard was strong willed with a work ethic that made any job possible when it came to his hands. Whether it was providing for his family, helping a neighbor or someone in need, he always strived for perfection. Richard was outspoken yet, compassionate enough to where he was devoted to all around him. He was the type of person who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday February 27, 2021, from 3-6 pm in the Memorial funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport. Due to restrictions in place by the RI Department of Health, 15 people at a time will be allowed in the funeral home , so wait times will be longer.



Funeral services and Burial will be private.