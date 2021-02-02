This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Miriam “Mim” Ruth Noetzel of Martens Road, Portsmouth, RI passed away on Sunday, January 31st at Carney Hospital in Dorchester, MA due to complications from COVID. Due to restrictions her family could not be by her side but was there virtually while the amazing ICU nursing staff sat and held her hand so she knew she was not alone. Mim was the adoring wife of Benjamin (Dan) Noetzel for 51 years until his passing in 2013. Born April 28, 1942 in Hancock, Michigan in the beautiful Upper Penninsula. She was the daughter of the late Bror and Marjorie Haapala.



Mim had several careers; she was a stay a home mom and a housewife, receptionist and bookkeeper at Syscon Corporation and her pre-retirement job as a clerk at Clements Market; to her it was not a job but an opportunity to chat with everyone. She loved her home and took great pride in her flowers and in keeping it always decorated for every holiday and season.



Her most important role was being a Mom; she adored her three daughters or as she would say “My Girls”. She never fully recovered from losing her daughter Pamela; we find comfort knowing they are reunited once again.



Mim is survived by her two daughters, Kim Souza and her husband Joe of Portsmouth, RI, Tammy Borges and her husband Gary of Newport, RI; her sister, Bessie Haapala of Hancock, MI, her in-laws Roberta Noetzel of Chassell, MI, James (Barbara) Noetzel of Hancock, MI, and Charles (Rachael) Noetzel of Akron, OH; and Jack Turner of Pinellas Park, FL. She leaves her grandchildren, Timothy McKenna, Jared McKenna, Ryan Dawson, Samantha Brietzke, Pamela Souza, Philip Souza, Cristalee Lambert and Jessica Andrews; and her 10 great-grandchildren. And many special life long friends.



Predeceased by her Husband Dan, her daughter Pamela Andrews, her parents and her beloved brother Harold Haapala and her sister Marjorie Turner.

Services will be live streamed on Saturday, February 6th at 10AM.

Online donations can be made to the Three Angels Fund, please visit http://www.threeangelsfund.com/