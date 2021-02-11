Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Mary Jeanne (Bouchard) Fallow of Village House, formerly of 49 Third Street, Newport, and Providence, RI, died on February 8, 2021, at the age of 99. She was the youngest of ten children, born in Providence on August 22, 1921, to Frederick and Mary Ellen Quinn Bouchard. She met and married her late husband, Robert S. Fallow, in 1945.

Mary was raised in Providence and lived there until 1987 when she and Bob moved to Newport to be closer to her beloved sister, Ruth. In their later years, she and Ruth shared an apartment at Blenheim Newport, and both spent their final years together at Village House, until Ruth passed in 2017, also at the age of 99.

She lived a quiet and unassuming life. She was an avid and accomplished seamstress, known for her fashion sense and rarely seen without one of her many “chapeaux.”

- Advertisement -

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Fallow was also predeceased by her two sisters, Margret Becker and Ruth Barton, seven brothers, John, David, William, Richard, Lawrence, George and Raymond, and her best friend, Sport. Mary leaves several generations of beloved nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Interment will be private.

Mary’s family would like to thank all of the caregivers and staff at Village House for their loving care of Aunt Mimi over the past seven years. Your attentiveness, compassion and professionalism mean more to us than you will ever know, particularly during this past year. Each and every one of you is a true hero.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Village House Activities Fund.