This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Marguerite Frances (Augustus) Towle, 91, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021, quietly in her sleep at the Village House Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late George C. Towle, Jr.

She was born on December 7, 1929 in Newport, Rhode Island to the late Frank Augustus and Margaret (Zeller) Augustus. She was the sister of the late William “Billy” Augustus of Newport, the niece of the late Jeanne Zeller of Newport, and the sister-in-law of the late Shirley Rudy of Massillon, Ohio.

Mrs. Towle graduated from Rogers High School and retired from the U.S. Naval Base in Newport where she worked as a telephone operator. She was a member of the Portsmouth, Newport County Pomona, and Little Compton Granges, the Newport County Chapter AARP, and the First Presbyterian Church.

Mrs. Towle leaves a son- George David Towle (Margaret Hoy) of Florida, a daughter- Debra Eaton (Steven) of New Hampshire, and a sister-in-law- Carol Greene of Middletown, Rhode Island, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and eight great great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no viewing hours or funeral service due to the coronavirus pandemic. A memorial service will be held in the future when it is safe to do so. Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mrs. Towle.