This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Mrs. Margaret M. Groff, 85, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away at home on February 9, 2021, after a long battle with cancer which she fought with quiet courage, dignity and without complaint.

Margaret was born July 4, 1935 in Newport, RI to John and Catherine (Smith) Samuels. Margaret, graduate of Rogers High School, married Thomas L. Groff of Newport, RI on October 29, 1955.

Margaret was a dedicated mother, friend and neighbor who spent many years nurturing her family until she went to work for Blenheim Newport where she was known for treating the residents, as if they were her own parents, with patience and compassion. She retired after 20 years of service in 2012.

Margaret had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed many activities. She loved the beach, traveling, kayaking, bike riding, and touring around Newport on her moped. Two years in a row she competed in the CVS Senior Olympics bike race winning gold and silver medals, respectively. She celebrated her 80th birthday by parasailing with her family on Narragansett Bay. Margaret was an avid seamstress, crafter and baker. For years, Margaret donated her creations to St Joseph’s Church fundraising events and other local organizations such as Newport and Middletown Senior Centers and schools.

Margaret is survived by her children, Catherine Davis of New York, Lisa Lauwers of Florida, Marybeth Groff of Massachusetts, and her grandsons, Jacob and Adam Davis of New York. She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents John and Catherine (Smith) Samuels, her husband Thomas L. Groff, her son Andrew L. Groff, and her siblings, Elizabeth Sprinkle, John Samuels, Anastasia Larkin, and Mary Samuels.

There are no calling hours. Funeral mass and burial next to her beloved husband and son will take place in the summer.

In lieu of flowers donations may be in Margaret’s memory to the Potter League for Animals, 80 Oliphant Ln., Middletown, RI https://www.potterleague.org/donate or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation https://www.bcrf.org.