Margaret “Margo” (Hawes) Stapleton, age 74, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2021. She was the wife of the late George David Stapleton III.

Margo was born in Annapolis, MD to Capt. George Mason Hawes II and Margaret Garnett “Garnie” (Basinger) Hawes.

Margo was very proud to dedicate her time to a number of local organizations, included as the Colonial Dames, The Townsend Aid for the Aged, the Newport Garden Club, Whitehall and many others.

Margo is survived by her children, Tyler Stapleton and his wife Carolyn of Martha’s Vineyard and Garnie Cory of Portsmouth, RI. She enjoyed spending time with family and was so proud of her children as well as her four grandsons, Matthew, Benjamin, Collin, and Kian.

She is also survived by her brother, George Mason Hawes III and his wife Laura Hart of Middletown, RI, sister-in-law Linda Meade, and many nieces and nephews.

Donations in Margo’s name can be made to The Pennfield School Art Department in Portsmouth or Trinity Episcopal Church of Newport.

Her family would like to extend a special thank you to Newport Hospital for her wonderful care during her stay.