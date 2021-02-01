This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Manuel R. Rodericks, 80, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away at home on January 29, 2021 with loved ones by his side. Manny was born May 11 1940 in Newport, RI to his parents Joseph Rodericks and Rose (DeMello) Gomes Rodericks. He was the husband of the late Catherine Gray.



Manny served in the United States Army followed by the RI Army National Guard as a young man. He spent many years bartending at the Sun & Sand and VFW Post 4487 before enjoying a 25 year career with the Preservation Society of Newport. Manny also loved landscaping, camping, coffee with his numerous friends, Monday night wrestling and taking rides around Newport. Wherever you saw him around town, he was sure to make you laugh and put a smile on your face.



Manny is survived by his brother Joseph Rodericks, his children Dana Rodericks and wife Jodi, Dawn Rodericks, Raymond Gray and wife Carol, Victoria Settle and husband Tom. He was a grandfather to Terry Iorio and husband Jason of CT, Crystal Fischer and husband Billy of CT, Elizabeth Zimmerman and husband Eugene of MA, Jessica Rodericks, Maranda Rodericks, Christine Rodericks, Autumn Rodericks and Cassidy Rodericks all of PA, Zachary Settle and Logan Settle of RI. Great Grandfather to Terra, Sawyer and Ellie Fischer, Lucas Iorio, Julian Zimmerman and Arabella Rodericks. Also, numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother Jose Gomes, sons Christopher M. Rodericks and Robert Gray, Jr.

For those who really knew Manny, you knew that he was a special man with a kind heart and a sensitive soul, who wore his emotions on his sleeve. A day would NEVER go by without him calling or visiting numerous friends and family members, especially his Brother Joe, his Mother and his Grandchildren to share his love and make them laugh.



Visitation will be held Saturday, February 6th, from 9 to 10 AM at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held immediately after visitation, at 10AM. Live stream can be watched at link.memorial/Rodericks

Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations can be made to The Parkinson’s Place, 1800 Post Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 c/o Rich Gingras.