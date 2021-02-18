This obituary originally appeared here on Memorial Funeral Home.

Lewis R. Perry, 83, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on February 17, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Lewis was born January 24, 1938, In Middletown, RI to Lewis Perry and Mary (Medeiros) Perry. Lewis was married to the love of his life, Jeannette (Fougere) for 58 years, and together they raised their two daughters, Suzanne and Maryanne.

Lewis served in the Army National Guard and was a Quality Control Engineer at Raytheon for 33 years. After retirement he spent his days volunteering at the Old Colony Newport Railway and the Newport Dinner Train. He was a member of the Middletown Fraternal Order of Police Association. He was also an avid car enthusiast.

Lewis is survived by his wife Jeannette, his daughters, Suzanne Cressman and her husband John, of Middletown, RI, Maryanne Perry and her fiancé Peter Baribault, of Bristol, RI. His grandchildren; Nathaniel, Rebecca, Jacqueline and Alexander Cressman.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 8:30-9:00 am in St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road in Middletown. His Mass of Christian Burial will be immediately following at 9:00 am. To watch the livestream, follow this link: http://link.memorial/LewisPerry

Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane in Middletown.

Due to restrictions in place because of COVID19, attendance is limited to 65 people.