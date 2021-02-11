Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of our loving and devoted husband, father, and friend Larry McCarver on February 6th, 2021 at his home in Newport, Rhode Island. He left this life surrounded by his wife Anne, children Marianne, Lara, and Clint and beloved dog KoPei.

Larry was born on October 23, 1944 in Corsicana, Texas to Pauline Phinney McCarver and Edward Farley McCarver. He was preceded in death by his mother, his father, his sister Rosemary and his brother William. He is survived by his wife Anne McCarver of Newport, daughters Marianne Parker (Scott) of Parker, Colorado, Lara Frankovitch (Joe) of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and son Clint McCarver of Parker, Colorado. Also surviving Larry are six grandchildren: Ryan Parker, Erin Parker, Trey Frankovitch, Jonah Frankovitch, Eli Frankovitch, and Keaton McCarver, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Larry spent his childhood in his Texas hometown of Corsicana, where he was proud to have never missed a day of school. At Corsicana High School he served on the Student Council, was active in the Science and Mathematics clubs and played on the tennis, football, and basketball teams. He was also a member of the National Forensics League, and in his senior year won a medal for Persuasive Speaking in the Texas Interscholastic League competition. His high school classmates were a large part of his life, and they frequently got together around the country.

In 1967 Larry graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts majoring in History from the University of Texas, where he was a member of the Texas Spurs and of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity. Larry went on to earn a JD in Law from University of Texas Law School in 1970, and continued his education with an MBA from Thunderbird School of Global Management in Arizona.

Larry and Anne married in Oklahoma City in 1996. In 1999 they moved to Newport, where Larry joined TACO Comfort Solutions as Director of International Sales. During his 45-year career in international sales, he passionately explored five continents and positively affected the lives of his colleagues along the way. Larry loved to discover interesting locales and meet new people, and in the process touched the lives of many colleagues across the globe. The outpouring of support his family has received is evidence of the esteem in which he was held. Larry also loved to entertain international visitors in Newport, and his engaging travel stories were the main attraction. Whether in Rhode Island or abroad, Larry’s colleagues sing his praises, remarking on his generosity, kindness, and grace under pressure.

In Newport, Larry was a member of Lodge 104 of the Elk’s Club, the Newport Yacht Club, the Top of the Hill neighborhood association, and St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. He was also a guest speaker for Bryant University’s World Trade Day. During his last year at TACO, Larry was instrumental for TACO’s win of the US Department of Commerce E Award, honoring organizations that contribute significantly to the effort to increase U.S. exports.

If one word could describe Larry and Anne’s 25 years of marriage, it was togetherness. They loved nothing more than each other’s company, whether watching television at home, entertaining Newporters and out-of-towners, expanding their horizons in Romania, Sweden and other countries, or traveling on one of Larry’s business trips to the Middle East or China. At home in Newport, Larry spent many mornings having breakfast with one or two of his many friends at Gary’s Handy Lunch; afternoons enjoying the backyard garden with his dog KoPei and evenings at the Newport Yacht Club with a glass of fine wine.

Caregivers Kasia Joyner and Margarita Andrade will remain in a very special place in our hearts for making Larry’s final days at home comfortable and providing a nurturing presence to the McCarver family. We also thank Carolyn Lockwood for her help and companionship during these last two years.

A private family burial will take place in Gladewater, Texas. And once everyone is thankfully inoculated against Covid, Celebration of Life events will be held in Newport, Oklahoma City, and Corsicana, Texas.

The family asks you to celebrate Larry’s life by loving your family with all your heart; enjoying breakfast at your local diner; rooting for Bucknell University wrestlers; sipping a glass of wine as you tell stories with friends in the backyard; listening to Celtic women’s Irish music; traveling and meeting new people around the world; making friends and family laugh; sneaking treats to your dog; and being patient, kind, and loving.

In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored with contributions to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church at 12 Marlborough Street, Newport, RI 02840 (www.stpaulsumnewportri.com). If sending a check, please specify the Larry McCarver Memorial Fund on the memo.