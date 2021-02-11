Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Mr. Keith C. Humphreys, age 80, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on February 8, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Keith was born in Boston, MA to Henry and Louise (Keith) Humphreys. Keith married Maris Gardner Swan of North Canton, CT, on July 15, 1967, in North Canton.

Keith was dedicated to his family and his community. A native New Englander who grew up working in cranberry bogs, navigating the Boston subways at a young age, and attaining the rank of Eagle Scout, his early years prepared him for a life of working hard, playing hard, and taking care of the people and places he loved. He attended Brown University and then served in the Navy as a supply officer on the USS Jupiter, in Japan. After active duty he was a Naval Reserve officer for 30 years, retiring with the rank of Captain. A long career in retail banking and commercial real estate in Newport, RI, and Fall River, MA, was enriched by community volunteerism. His leadership of the Rotary Club of Portsmouth, and later his roles on the Portsmouth Economic Development Committee, West Side Development Advisory Committee and the Aquidneck Island Planning Commission (AIPC) were a great source of personal and professional pride, especially in retirement.

Family vacations to Pinemont (Francestown, NH) and Nantucket Island were beloved annual traditions. In his later years he enjoyed traveling with his wife Maris, especially train travel in China, Europe, Canada, and the US. His grandchildren could be a source of frustration, when they hid the remote, but were always a source of joy. He loved working in his shop and made wooden toys for all the grandchildren. As his grandson, Shep, age 6, recently noted, “He was a great man. He loved fires in the fireplace, and he loved his grandchildren coming over to the house.”

Keith is survived by his wife, Maris Humphreys, his children, Lesley Humphreys, Gardner Humphreys and his wife, Allison Brown, and Pamela Mathieu and her husband, Peter; his brother, Nathaniel Humphreys and his wife, Ginni. He will also be missed by his grandchildren, Jay, Ella, Shepard, Martin and Emma.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Louise Humphreys, and his brother, Warren Humphreys.

Calling hours will be held Monday, February 15, 2021 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd., Portsmouth.

Services for Mr. Keith Humphreys will be private.