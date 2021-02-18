This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Joseph “Joey D” DeSilvia, 74, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on February 16, 2021 at Newport Hospital after a brief illness. Joey worked in the construction industry his entire life in various capacities. He was well known for his quality work and his passion for the sport of racing and hot rods.

Joseph was born in Newport, RI to the late Manuel DeSilvia and Anna Mello. Joseph was predeceased by his wife, Marielle “Mel” DeSilvia. Joseph is survived by his brother Manuel DeSilvia of California, numerous cousins, as well as many loving friends who were like family to him.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from 4pm to 6pm at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. Please expect longer wait times than usual, due to COVID restrictions.

Sign Up For Our Free Newsletters

Memorial donations can be made to Robert Potter League in Middletown, RI.