This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Joseph J. Sullivan, 89, a lifelong resident of Newport, RI, passed away on February 25, 2021. Joseph was born to the late Michael Sullivan and Abbie Brewster Tilley Sullivan. Joseph was the husband to the late Elisa Sullivan. Joseph enlisted in the US Navy during the Korean War Conflict. After his service with the Navy he joined the Newport Fire Department and served 25 years retiring as a lieutenant. He was also a private landscaper known as “Jake the Rake” around Newport and he was the caretaker at the Ocean Drive estate of Elizabeth Blake.

Joseph is survived by his daughter Diane Furtado, sons Joseph and his wife Melinda and Michael Sullivan, grandchildren Frank Furtado and his wife Julie, Allison Furtado (Justin), Stephen Furtado and his wife Theresa; Emily Sullivan, Abigail Sullivan, Jack Sullivan, and Dylan Drummey, seven great grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Michael Sullivan.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 1st from 4-6PM in Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation attendance is limited to 15 people at a time, so wait times will be longer than usual.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Josephs Catholic Church in Newport on Tuesday, March 2nd at 9:30AM.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions burial will be private.

Memorial donations in his name can be made to the Newport Fire Department Rescue Fund, Attention Chief, 21 West Marlborough Street

Newport, R.I. 02840.