This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Joseph Pine, 82, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on February 1, 2021 at the Warren skilled Nursing Center in Warren, RI.

Joseph was born September 5, 1938, in Newport, RI to Joseph Pine and Lydia (Vidinha) Pine.

Joseph was married to Beverly (O’Loughlin) Pine of Middletown, for 57 years.

Joe worked for the Rhode Island Department of Transportation for 30 years, retiring as a foreman. After retiring from the DOT, he worked for the Middletown School Department in the Maintenance Department, as well as working for the Town of Middletown, checking VIN numbers for the Police Department. Joe loved bowling and spending time with his family.

Joseph is survived by his wife Beverly, and his children, Lisa Marie Sisson of Portsmouth, and Michael Joseph Pine and his companion, Brandy Swale, of Middletown, RI. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Andrew Sisson and Jeremy Sisson and his companion Hayley Marks, Patrick, Ryan, Brandon and Nathan Pine, and his great-grandson Aaron Sisson.

Because of restrictions in place due to COVID19, services and burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Hasbro Children’s Hospital/Rhode Island Hospital Foundation Development Office P. O. Box H Providence, RI 02901.

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com