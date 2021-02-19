This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Mr. Joseph Pires, age 59, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, passed away on February 10, 2021.

Joseph was born in Boston, MA to John Pires and Mildred Close.

Joey was well known to the community and loved by everyone who knew him. He had a beautiful smile, which everyone loved. He went to the Maher Center for years. He worked at the Galley on the Naval Base. He loved playing Bingo with his mother. He loved Wrestling, he also loved and was a big fan of Elvis Presley. Joey lived a very good life on Aquidneck Island and lived in Tiverton for 14 years. He will be missed and love by everyone.

Sign Up For Our Free Newsletters

Joseph is survived by his siblings, Barbara Owens, Mildred (Peggy) Kelley, Ronald Jaynes, Shirley Florendo, Diane Polley, Alice Berry, Richard Pires, John Pires andRobert Pires.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mildred Pires.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Services for Mr. Joseph Pires will be private due to COVID restrictions. To view livestream of his Service please follow this link http://link.memorial/JosephPires