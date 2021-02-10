Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Joanne Garcia, 74, passed away on Tuesday, February 9th after a two year battle with cancer. She fought with quiet courage without any complaints. Devoted wife to Manuel Garcia, they were married in St. Anthony’s Church 54 years ago.

Joanne was known for her love of cooking, appreciation of music and the arts. She held a secretary position for the Navy base briefly, dedicated most of her life to creating a loving home for her family. She was proud to be a part of the first graduating class at Portsmouth High School in 1966. Proud to see her daughters and granddaughter graduate from PHS. She was a dedicated band booster parent at Portsmouth High School. Joanne always wanted to learn a musical instrument but was unable to participate in her youth. She fulfilled that desire by providing the opportunity to her daughters and supporting their music development throughout their schooling and their adult lives. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren continue the musical tradition playing in their school band programs and at St. Anthony’s Band. She attended several dance recitals, and karate belt promotion ceremonies. Keeping traditions was an important life lesson she taught her daughters from teaching them her time honored recipes to learning about their culture and heritage through their membership at St. Anthony’s Band and traveling to the Azores. Member of the Women’s guild at St. Anthony’s Band of Fall River, MA. Moms favorite saint was St. Jude, whom she turned to several times during her life to pray for strength and courage.

She was the mother to Dawn Duarte and her husband Durval from Portsmouth and Donna Valente and her husband Luis from Dartmouth, MA. Grandmother to Adrianna Duarte and Benjamin Valente. Sister to Lorraine Carvalho and spouse John Carvalho and the late Robert Benevides and spouse Fran Benevides Sister-in-law to Joe Garcia and spouse Sherry Garcia, Mary Connor and late spouse David Connor, and the late John Garcia and spouse Alice Garcia, and her late parents Manuel and Clara Benevides. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

We express our gratitude to the care and kindness given to Joanne by Dr. Safran and the nurses at Newport Hospital, the nurses and staff at Portsmouth Visiting Nurses, home health aides from Stay at Home Services in Little Compton, and CNAs Esther, Suzana and Aleia.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 12th from 5-8PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871. Please except longer wait times than usual due to COVID precautions.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 13th in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 E Main Road, Portsmouth, RI, at 10AM.

Burial will be private.