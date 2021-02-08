Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Jeffrey Michael Smith, 52, of Newport, Rhode Island passed away unexpectedly on February 2nd, 2021. Jeff was born in Warwick, Rhode Island. He was the son of the late Fred Smith and Carol and Rudolph Barber. He is survived by his three children, Lauren, Matthew and Christopher. Jeff graduated from Mount Ida College in 1995 and spent over three decades in the funeral service industry where he was highly respected for his impeccable work. As an avid golfer, Jeff enjoyed spending time outdoors. Those closest to him will miss his quick wit, infectious laugh and brilliant mind. He will be greatly missed. Funeral services are respectfully private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeffrey’s memory can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Rhode Island.