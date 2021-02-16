This obituary was originally published on Memorial Funeral Home.

James (Jim) Gordon, 61, passed away on Feb. 11, 2021 in Rhode Island. Jim was born on May, 27, 1959. He graduated from Oceanside High School in 1977. Jim had a master’s degree in business and was the owner of LI Technical. He’s survived by his girlfriend, Anita, his sister Jeanne and her husband, three nephews, his Aunt Ducky, as well as other family members and long-time friends. Jim was the son of Katherine Gordon who passed away in 2013.

Those who wish to send condolences can do so by planting a flower, calling a friend, and finding ways to make the world a kinder place. Because, according to the poet Mary Oliver, “somewhere, for someone, life is becoming moment by moment by moment unbearable.”

A memorial will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions.