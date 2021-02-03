This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

Sheila Kuzminsky Saks, 82, of Mount Dora, Florida died on January 30, 2021 after a brief illness. She was born on August 24, 1938 to Louis and Anna Goldman in Bronx, NY. She graduated from Calvin Coolidge High School in Washington, DC in 1957, and attended both George Washington University in Washington, DC and Salve Regina University in Newport, RI. She worked for twenty years as an Information Systems Security Manager for the Department of the Navy in Newport, RI. She moved to Washington, DC in 1998 to work as a Senior Security Analyst, contracting with several Federal agencies, including the Department of Defense and the ATF. She retired in 2002 to care for her husband Carl, who had become ill, and returned to Rhode Island.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 13 years, Michael Saks, of Mount Dora, FL; her children Anne Kuzminsky (Jonathan Beck), Michael Kuzminsky (Tracy), Karen Kuzminsky, and Lisa O’Rourke (Patrick). Also her grandchildren Kylee Hammond (Steve), Lauren Kuzminsky, Joshua and Ellie Beck, Taylor and Shea O’Rourke, Lucas Christian, and Eli

Kuzminsky; and her great grandson, Michael Hammond. She is predeceased by her parents Louis and Anna Goldman, her first husband of 46 years, Carl Kuzminsky, and her sister, Esther Gilbard.

Sheila was an avid Mahjongg player and animal lover. She volunteered with a number of community organizations, including Hadassah, Temple Shalom, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts. She was a strong and loving woman who cared deeply for her family and many friends. She was devoted to the many cats and dogs she had throughout her life from childhood. She will be deeply missed by all of those whose lives she touched.

The family wishes to thank the many doctors who helped to prolong her enjoyment of life over the years, and particularly the doctors and staff at AdventHealth in Orlando, for their care during her final illness.

A private burial service will be held at Beth Olam Cemetery, 181 Wyatt Road, Middletown, RI. Arrangements are by the Chevra Kadisha Association of Newport County.