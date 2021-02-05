Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Kevin P. Mahoney, 65, of Riverside, Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, RI on January 25, 2021. He is preceded in death by his wife Muriel (Lepine) Mahoney. He leaves behind his sister Doreen Garner of Upton MA, his brother Thomas Mahoney III of Martha’s Vineyard, his two nieces Stefanie Garner and Maura Garner, both of Upton MA, and many cousins and friends.

Kevin was born in Cambridge, MA to Thomas F. II and Helen T. (Zaveckas) Mahoney. He attended Rindge Technical High School until moving to Hopkinton and finishing high school at Joseph P Technical High School in Framingham,. Kevin worked in residential construction. He was an outdoorsman and an avid salt water fisherman. He lived on Prudence Island, RI, for a while, married Muriel, his wife and moved to Riverside, RI. In his later years, his favorite saying was that he was living at being happily retired.

There will not be a service due to COVID but a memorial is being planned for the spring.

