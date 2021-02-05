Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Alfred M. Earle, age 73, of Bristol, RI passed away early Saturday morning January 23rd with his family by his side.

He was a graduate of Canaan Memorial High School in Canaan, VT where he met his high school sweetheart and future wife Vickie Kershner. He went on to attend Norwich University in VT where he earned his degree in mechanical engineering. He worked for the Naval Underwater Warfare Center in Newport, RI for many years. After retiring from NUWC, he continued his career working for McGlaughlin Research Corporation from 2002 until his passing.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie Kershner Earle, his son, Michael Earle, his daughter, Magan Earle Delguercio (Anthony), and his two grandchildren Kaitlin and Brady Delguercio. He also leaves behind his sister Martha Earle Gilbreath and his brother Edward Earle. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Pauline Earle. Alfred was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who took great pleasure in spending time with his family and being outside working in his yard.

No services are planned at this time. Please make any donations in his name to the American Lung Association of Rhode Island.