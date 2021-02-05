Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Emeline L (Green) Gay passed away on February 4, 2021 at the age of 87. Eme was raised in Winthrop, MA and was a proud graduate of Brown University and George Washington University. She dedicated her life to education, and would often share her stories from Massasoit Community College and Old Rochester Regional High School, where she met her husband, the late Harold Gay. In her later years, she enjoyed playing golf with her good friend Shelia Johnson, traveling the world with her college roommate Brenda (Brown) Rew and going to the casino with her son Jeff. Above all, her pride and joy was her grandson Conor, and she affectionately became known as “Mamaw” to his group of friends, with whom she spent countless weekends playing poker. Eme is survived by her son Jeff Gay (and his wife Ginny); her grandson Conor Gay (and his wife Rachael) her brother Robert B. Green (and his wife Lisa), her sister in law Jeannette Green, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Brown University “Brown Fund” and buy yourself a lottery ticket, because that’s how Eme would like you to remember her.