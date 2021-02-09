Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

David E. Hummel, 58, of Portsmouth, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 surrounded by his three eldest daughters.

Born in Derby, CT, David was the son of the late Henry Hummel and Shirley Faye (Jenkins).

David was a lifelong master electrician who enjoyed riding on his Harley and restoring antique cars. In his spare time, he loved gathering with family and friends, camping, and fishing. He could often be found socializing at the end of the bar at Scotty’s Big Dawgs. He loved nothing more than spending time with his children and grandchildren.

David is survived by his beloved daughters Lisa Guadagni, Ashley Hummel, both of Portsmouth, Valerie Cavanagh and her husband Alexander of Middletown, and his youngest pride and joy, Alexandria Hummel of Middletown. He also leaves his grandchildren Charlotte Mae Guadagni, Mason David Smith, Penelope Rose Cavanagh and Tucker Alexander Cavanagh.

David was the brother of Durant Sanders (Kelly) of Maryville, TN, Donna Hummel of Middletown, Alton Hummel (Mary) of Port St. Lucie, FL, Judy Gautney of Portsmouth, and Bruce Smith Jr. (Angie) of Pinson, AL. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

David will always be remembered for his generous heart and love for his four daughters.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Graveside services will take place Friday at 12:00 PM at Middletown Cemetery, Corner of Turner and Wyatt Roads, Middletown.

Please remember, wearing masks and personal distancing are mandatory.

Due to the Department of Health’s restrictions, only 15 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time. Please be aware there may be an extended wait time.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in whichever ways you wish.

