This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Daniel B. Correiro, 65, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on February 22, 2021 at Newport Hospital.

Daniel was born in Fall River, MA, to the late Raymond F. and Shirley E. Correiro.

Daniel is survived by his brother, Raymond Correiro and his children Tim and Dawn Correiro of Tiverton, his sister, Barbara Caminiti of Middletown and her children, Aimee of Newport, Jason of Fall River, MA, and John Caminiti of West Warwick. He also leaves five great-nephews.

Sign Up For Our Free Newsletters

A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 10:00 AM in the Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Avenue, Middletown.