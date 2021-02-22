This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Cherie Toner, 55, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly on February 17, 2021 at home.

Cherie was born in Newport, RI to Helen (Toner) Albro. She was a light to everyone that knew her and will be missed by so many. A 1983 graduate of Rogers High School, she then went on to spend many years working at the Newport Navy Base as a contractor.

Cherie loved family over anything else, but to her, family was not just blood it extended to her many close friends that she shared so many adventures with. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and she took every opportunity to talk about them. Her smile, wit, and adventurous spirit will be missed by anyone that was blessed to know her.

Cherie is survived by her son Michael Rogers of Newport, her brother, Michael Toner and his wife Sherri, and her sister Kimberly Dizon. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Markis and Mya Rogers, and her nieces and nephews, Michael Toner, Jr., Emily Toner, Adrianna Dizon, Austin Dizon and his wife Angela, AJ Dizon, and Alex Dizon, and her great niece and nephew Aimee and Noah Dizon. Cherie also leaves behind her caring and loving life-long friend, Debbie Peckham.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Albro and her grandmother, Grace Toner and can now spend her time over the rainbow with the women she admired most.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 25 at 11:00am at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Brown’s Lane, Middletown, RI.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.