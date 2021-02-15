This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Dr Hull, is survived by his wife Annette Campbell, his quasi adopted parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Roberts, his fur babies Buddy, Stub and Mittens, brother Robert Forbes Hull, Jr., nieces Allie Hull, Erin Bates and sister Patricia Hull.

Dr. Hull has won many prestige awards, most recently was the Decimal award in 2019 in his 30 year career with the Navy.

Dr. Hull enjoyed running, hiking and mountaineer.

Sign Up For Our Free Newsletters

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 20th, 10-11AM in Portsmouth Evangelical Friends Church, 11 Middle Road, Portsmouth, RI. His funeral service will be immediately held at 11 AM, in the church.

In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Forever Paws animal shelter, 300 Lynwood Street, Fall River, MA 02721 in Andy’s name.