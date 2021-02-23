The Newport Performing Arts Center (NPAC) continues its free online music series with a performance by classical guitarist Victor Main this Wednesday, February 24 at 8 p.m.

Main is an award-winning classical guitarist, composer, and educator based in Cranston, Rhode Island. Victor is the guitarist in residence at Pumphouse Music Works in Peace Dale, and he is also the president of the nonprofit organization the Rhode Island Guitar Guild. The Rhode Island Guitar Guild presents concerts and masterclasses with international soloists and ensembles and leads educational outreach programs for aspiring musicians.

