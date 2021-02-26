Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Take a browse through our weekly roundup of job opportunities to see what’s available right now in the Newport area.
- 22 Bowen’s – BUSSER @ 22 BOWEN’S
- 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
- Allied Universal – Security Officer Hospital Setting
- Amazing Superstore – Retail Sales Associate
- Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
- Ashley HomeStore – Sales Professional
- Beech Tree Inn and Cottage – Housekeeper and Breakfast Assistant
- Benchmark Senior Living – Front Desk Receptionist
- Boston Baby Nurse and Nanny – Summer Nanny in Newport
- Brenton Hotel – Brenton Hotel – all positions
- Brick Alley Pub – Line or Prep Cook
- Castle Hill Inn – BANQUET CHEF @ CASTLE HILL INN
- Child & Family Services of Newport County – Overnight Residential Group Home Counselor (Adolescent Femal…
- Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Cashier
- Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
- CW Resources – Alternate Project Manager
- Diegos Mexican Restaurant – Bartenders and servers wanted
- Dutch Harbor Boatyard – Lead Boatyard Assistant
- EBCAP – BILINGUAL Home Visitor, Early Head Start (EBCAP0807)
- EclipseIA – Onsite Staffing Coordinator
- Fairstead – Receptionist (On-site – Property)
- Food Love Market – RETAIL MANAGER @ FOOD LOVE MARKET – NEWPORT RESTAURANT GROUP
- Giusto – Hosts
- Gurney’s Newport Resort and Marina – Director of Food and Beverage
- Heatherwood Rehab – Front Desk Receptionist – Part Time
- Hotel Viking – Temporary Night Audit Agent
- Hudson Management Services – Remote Outbound Call Center Rep
- Ida Lewis Yacht Club – Dock Office
- International Tennis Hall Of Fame – Museum Technology and Digital Assets Manager
- JoS. A Bank – Retail Sales Associate (part-time)
- Leidos – Customer Advocacy Manager
- Lifespan – Patient Service Rep
- Lucky Dog Resort – Doggy Daycare Specialist/Dog Handler
- lululemon – Educator
- Marriott International – Housekeeper
- MLK Center – Office Manager and part-time Development Associate
- Netsimco – War Gaming Specialist
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Housekeeping Manager
- Newport Restaurant Group – SALES & EVENT MANAGER @ NEWPORT RESTAURANT GROUP
- O’Hara Senior Care Services – caregiver/companion
- Sally Beauty Supply – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
- Seasons Corner Market – 12.00 Per Hour Cashier
- Serco North America – SubLAN CANES
- Shaner Hotel Group – Executive Housekeeper The Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
- Sightsailing – Sailing Deckhands for Daily Sailing Tours & Charters
- Sodexo – Food Service Worker
- Soft As A Grape – Key Holder/Sales Associate
- St. Michael’s Country Day School – Assistant Camp Counselors/Substitute Counselors (3)
- Sunglass Hut – Sunglass Hut – Sales Associate
- Super Systems – IT
- Surf Club – Kitchen Staff
- The Black Dog – Assistant Store Manager
- The Mooring – SOUS CHEF – THE MOORING
- The Wayfinder – Room Attendant
- Universal Services Provider – DDC Controls Manager
- US Department of the Navy – ADMINISTRATIVE/TECHNICAL SPECIALIST
- Vector Innovative – Sales Representative for PPP Loans
- Village House Nursing and Rehab – Physical Therapy Assistant
- Wyndham Destinations – Overnight Guest Services Associate (Seasonal)
- Unknown – Carpenters Helper -Apprentice
- Unknown – Nail Technician
- Unknown – Kitchen help
- Unknown – Fry Cook Needed