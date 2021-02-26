hiring newport ri

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Take a browse through our weekly roundup of job opportunities to see what’s available right now in the Newport area.

  1. 22 Bowen’s – BUSSER @ 22 BOWEN’S 
  2. 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
  3. Allied Universal – Security Officer Hospital Setting
  4. Amazing Superstore – Retail Sales Associate
  5. Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
  6. Ashley HomeStore – Sales Professional
  7. Beech Tree Inn and Cottage – Housekeeper and Breakfast Assistant
  8. Benchmark Senior Living – Front Desk Receptionist
  9. Boston Baby Nurse and Nanny – Summer Nanny in Newport
  10. Brenton Hotel – Brenton Hotel – all positions
  11. Brick Alley Pub – Line or Prep Cook
  12. Castle Hill Inn – BANQUET CHEF @ CASTLE HILL INN 
  13. Child & Family Services of Newport County – Overnight Residential Group Home Counselor (Adolescent Femal…
  14. Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Cashier
  15. Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
  16. CW Resources – Alternate Project Manager
  17. Diegos Mexican Restaurant – Bartenders and servers wanted
  18. Dutch Harbor Boatyard – Lead Boatyard Assistant
  19. EBCAP – BILINGUAL Home Visitor, Early Head Start (EBCAP0807)
  20. EclipseIA – Onsite Staffing Coordinator
  21. Fairstead – Receptionist (On-site – Property)
  22. Food Love Market – RETAIL MANAGER @ FOOD LOVE MARKET – NEWPORT RESTAURANT GROUP 
  23. Giusto – Hosts
  24. Gurney’s Newport Resort and Marina – Director of Food and Beverage
  25. Heatherwood Rehab – Front Desk Receptionist – Part Time
  26. Hotel Viking – Temporary Night Audit Agent
  27. Hudson Management Services – Remote Outbound Call Center Rep
  28. Ida Lewis Yacht Club – Dock Office
  29. International Tennis Hall Of Fame – Museum Technology and Digital Assets Manager
  30. JoS. A Bank – Retail Sales Associate (part-time)
  31. Leidos – Customer Advocacy Manager
  32. Lifespan – Patient Service Rep
  33. Lucky Dog Resort – Doggy Daycare Specialist/Dog Handler
  34. lululemon – Educator
  35. Marriott International – Housekeeper
  36. MLK Center – Office Manager and part-time Development Associate
  37. Netsimco – War Gaming Specialist
  38. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Housekeeping Manager
  39. Newport Restaurant Group – SALES & EVENT MANAGER @ NEWPORT RESTAURANT GROUP 
  40. O’Hara Senior Care Services – caregiver/companion
  41. Sally Beauty Supply – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
  42. Seasons Corner Market – 12.00 Per Hour Cashier
  43. Serco North America – SubLAN CANES
  44. Shaner Hotel Group – Executive Housekeeper The Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
  45. Sightsailing – Sailing Deckhands for Daily Sailing Tours & Charters
  46. Sodexo – Food Service Worker
  47. Soft As A Grape – Key Holder/Sales Associate
  48. St. Michael’s Country Day School – Assistant Camp Counselors/Substitute Counselors (3)
  49. Sunglass Hut – Sunglass Hut – Sales Associate
  50. Super Systems – IT
  51. Surf Club – Kitchen Staff
  52. The Black Dog – Assistant Store Manager
  53. The Mooring – SOUS CHEF – THE MOORING 
  54. The Wayfinder – Room Attendant
  55. Universal Services Provider – DDC Controls Manager
  56. US Department of the Navy – ADMINISTRATIVE/TECHNICAL SPECIALIST
  57. Vector Innovative – Sales Representative for PPP Loans
  58. Village House Nursing and Rehab – Physical Therapy Assistant
  59. Wyndham Destinations – Overnight Guest Services Associate (Seasonal)
  60. Unknown – Carpenters Helper -Apprentice 
  61. Unknown – Nail Technician
  62. Unknown – Kitchen help 
  63. Unknown – Fry Cook Needed 

