Now Hiring in Newport County

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at who’s hiring right now out there.

Have a job opportunity that you’d like to include in our next roundup? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com

  1. 22 Bowen’s – SOUS CHEF @ 22 BOWEN’S – NEWPORT, RI
  2. Advance Auto Parts – Store Driver
  3. Atlantic Lawn & Garden – Foremen – Masons, Mowers, Garden Maintenance, Arborists Wanted
  4. Attic to Cellar Cleaning Company – House Cleaner
  5. AutoZone – Auto Parts Delivery Driver (Part-Time)
  6. Bar ‘Cino Newport – LINE COOK- BAR ‘CINO NEWPORT 
  7. BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time 30-37 hours) Stock Clerk Job
  8. Brenton Hotel – PM Guest Service Agent
  9. Castle Hill Inn – FRONT DESK AGENT – CASTLE HILL INN 
  10. Chili’s – To Go
  11. Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
  12. CW Resources – Landscaping Crewmember
  13. CyberCoders – Financial Controller (Deltek / Government Contracting)
  14. D&D Fence – Fence Installer Foreman
  15. D’Angelo’s – Assistant Manager D’Angelo’s
  16. Dunkin’ – Crew Member
  17. Forty 1 North – Overnight Guest Services Associate
  18. Glen Farm Stables – Farm Worker
  19. GNC – Retail Part Time Sales Associate
  20. Gryphon Technologies – Configuration Management Specialist II
  21. Healthcare Services Group – Manager in Training – Dining Services
  22. Heatherwood Rehab – Scheduling Coordinator
  23. Homewood Suites by Hilton Middletown – Breakfast Attendant
  24. ITHOF – Assistant Superintendent, Courts & Grounds
  25. Jo’s American Bistro – Part Time Server
  26. Leidos – Warehouse Specialist
  27. Middletown Public Schools – Custodian – 2nd Shift – J.H. Gaudet School (ANTICIPATED OPEN…
  28. Navy Exchange Service Command – WAREHOUSE WORKER (MATERIAL HANDLING EQUIPMENT) – FULL-TIME
  29. Navy Federal Credit Union – Mortgage Loan Officer II
  30. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Night Auditor
  31. Newport Restaurant Group – EXECUTIVE PRODUCTION CHEF – NEWPORT RESTAURANT GROUP 
  32. Norman Bird Sanctuary – Office Manager
  33. Pizza Hollywood – Day Delivery Driver
  34. Salve Regina University – Part-Time Receptionist – Salve Regina University
  35. Sayer Regan & Thayer – Administrative Assistant ( Send resumes in confidence to: resumes@srt-law.com.)
  36. Sherwin Williams – Wholesale Product Specialist
  37. SHS Pest Control Corp. – Pest Control Technician
  38. Siren Marine – Technical Project Manager
  39. Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
  40. Stop & Shop – Pharmacy Technician
  41. T-Mobile – Mobile Associate – Retail Sales
  42. Team One Newport – Warehouse Worker
  43. The Bohlin & Castle Hill Inn – BANQUET DIRECTOR- CASTLE HILL INN & THE BOHLIN
  44. The Cliffside Inn – Housekeeper
  45. The Home Depot – MERCHANDISING
  46. The Mooring – KITCHEN SUPERVISOR – THE MOORING
  47. THOR Solutions – Media Center Specialist (NUWC)
  48. Tickets Bar & Grille – Restaurant Server – Mornings
  49. Village House Nursing and Rehab – Activities Assistant
  50. Walgreens – Customer Service Associate
  51. Waste Management – Helper/Laborer – Residential
  52. Wyndham Destinations – Housekeeper (Full Time)
  53. Unknown – CNAs/HHAs needed for home care 
  54. Unknown – Office Manager/Controller 
  55. Unknown – Liquor Store Associate

