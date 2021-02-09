Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter
- 22 Bowen’s – SOUS CHEF @ 22 BOWEN’S – NEWPORT, RI
- Advance Auto Parts – Store Driver
- Atlantic Lawn & Garden – Foremen – Masons, Mowers, Garden Maintenance, Arborists Wanted
- Attic to Cellar Cleaning Company – House Cleaner
- AutoZone – Auto Parts Delivery Driver (Part-Time)
- Bar ‘Cino Newport – LINE COOK- BAR ‘CINO NEWPORT
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time 30-37 hours) Stock Clerk Job
- Brenton Hotel – PM Guest Service Agent
- Castle Hill Inn – FRONT DESK AGENT – CASTLE HILL INN
- Chili’s – To Go
- Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
- CW Resources – Landscaping Crewmember
- CyberCoders – Financial Controller (Deltek / Government Contracting)
- D&D Fence – Fence Installer Foreman
- D’Angelo’s – Assistant Manager D’Angelo’s
- Dunkin’ – Crew Member
- Forty 1 North – Overnight Guest Services Associate
- Glen Farm Stables – Farm Worker
- GNC – Retail Part Time Sales Associate
- Gryphon Technologies – Configuration Management Specialist II
- Healthcare Services Group – Manager in Training – Dining Services
- Heatherwood Rehab – Scheduling Coordinator
- Homewood Suites by Hilton Middletown – Breakfast Attendant
- ITHOF – Assistant Superintendent, Courts & Grounds
- Jo’s American Bistro – Part Time Server
- Leidos – Warehouse Specialist
- Middletown Public Schools – Custodian – 2nd Shift – J.H. Gaudet School (ANTICIPATED OPEN…
- Navy Exchange Service Command – WAREHOUSE WORKER (MATERIAL HANDLING EQUIPMENT) – FULL-TIME
- Navy Federal Credit Union – Mortgage Loan Officer II
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Night Auditor
- Newport Restaurant Group – EXECUTIVE PRODUCTION CHEF – NEWPORT RESTAURANT GROUP
- Norman Bird Sanctuary – Office Manager
- Pizza Hollywood – Day Delivery Driver
- Salve Regina University – Part-Time Receptionist – Salve Regina University
- Sayer Regan & Thayer – Administrative Assistant ( Send resumes in confidence to: resumes@srt-law.com.)
- Sherwin Williams – Wholesale Product Specialist
- SHS Pest Control Corp. – Pest Control Technician
- Siren Marine – Technical Project Manager
- Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
- Stop & Shop – Pharmacy Technician
- T-Mobile – Mobile Associate – Retail Sales
- Team One Newport – Warehouse Worker
- The Bohlin & Castle Hill Inn – BANQUET DIRECTOR- CASTLE HILL INN & THE BOHLIN
- The Cliffside Inn – Housekeeper
- The Home Depot – MERCHANDISING
- The Mooring – KITCHEN SUPERVISOR – THE MOORING
- THOR Solutions – Media Center Specialist (NUWC)
- Tickets Bar & Grille – Restaurant Server – Mornings
- Village House Nursing and Rehab – Activities Assistant
- Walgreens – Customer Service Associate
- Waste Management – Helper/Laborer – Residential
- Wyndham Destinations – Housekeeper (Full Time)
- Unknown – CNAs/HHAs needed for home care
- Unknown – Office Manager/Controller
- Unknown – Liquor Store Associate
