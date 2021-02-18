Looking for a new gig, job, or career? There are more than 100 local businesses hiring right now.
All jobs included below were posted within the last seven days and are with five miles of downtown Newport.
- 22 Bowen’s – SOUS CHEF @ 22 BOWEN’S WINE BAR & GRILLE
- 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
- 99 Restaurants – 99 Restaurants – Server – Join Our Team!
- A Market – Fresh Department (Produce) Evening Closer
- Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Counter Manager
- Aquidneck Landworks – Landscaper
- Arkins Construction – Designer, Draftsperson, BIM Modeling
- Army National Guard – 92Y Unit Supply Specialist – Warehouse Manager
- Assurance – Life Insurance Agent – Work From Home (License Required)
- Atlantic Lawn & Garden – Mason Foremen/Laborers Wanted
- Berkshire Bank – PT Customer Service Associate
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Cashier Job
- Boys & Girls Club of Newport County – Kids Clubhouse Child Care Director & North End Program Director
- Brenton Hotel – Brenton Hotel – all positions
- Cape Henry Associates – Instructional Systems Specialist-SWSC Newport
- Castle Hill Inn – RESTAURANT MAANGER @ CASTLE HILL INN
- Chilis – Dishwasher – Middletown Chili’s
- Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
- Clinical Management Consultants – Assistant Clinical Director of Hospital Cancer Center
- Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Cashier
- Conanicut Marine Services – SAILBOAT RIGGER
- Corporate Systems Associates – Mortgage Loan Officer
- CyberCoders – Golf Course Construction Superintendent
- Diegos Mexican Restaurant – Bartenders and servers wanted
- Dollar Tree – SALES FLOOR ASSOCIATE
- Dutch Harbor Boatyard – Yard Hand at Dutch Harbor Boatyard
- Eagle Harbor – Open Tank Facility (OTF) Technician, Navy – 1726
- Embrace Home Loans – Sales Technical Administrator
- EvereTech – DoD Administrative Assistant
- Fairstead – Recertification Specialist
- Gavin de Becker & Associates – Executive Protector
- Gilded/Newport Collection – Lead Maintenance Associate
- Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England – Summer Camp Coordinator- Camp Rocky Farm
- Giusto – Dining Room Manager
- Guaranteed Rate – Business Development Associate – ExcelRate
- Gurney’s – Night Auditor
- GVI, Inc – Engineering Technician – 1715
- Hampton Inn & Suites – Guest Services Associate/Front Desk Agent
- Healthcare Services Group – Laundry Worker
- Heatherwood – Nursing Home Administrator- (SNF)
- Holiday Inn Express – Front Desk Associate
- Hooley/Resails – Retail Sales Associate
- Hotel Company – General Manager
- Hotel Viking – Human Resources Assistant
- Hunter Douglas – Independent Installer – HDIS
- JFA Security – Temp Overnight Event Security
- KVH Industries – Assemblers
- Langway Toyota- Office Administation Assistant
- Lifespan – Unit Secretary
- Looking Upwards – Residential Manager
- Madden Physical Therapy – Physical Therapy Aide
- Marriott International – Spa Concierge
- Mattress Firm – Part Time Sales Associate
- McLean Intelligent – Training Specialist
- Middletown Public Schools – Beyond The Bell Intervention and Enrichment Teachers – ANTIC…
- Midtown Oyster Bar – All positions. Send resume to info@midtownoyster.com
- MIKEL – SUBJECT MATTER EXPERT – SONAR ARRAYS
- Mueller Reports – Property Inspector – Newport, RI (5934)
- Netsimco – Instructional Systems Specialist3
- Newport Art Museum – Development Associate & Museum Experience Associate
- Newport Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram – Hourly Used Car Technician..HIRING BONUS
- Newport County Community Health – Substance Abuse Specialist
- Newport Creamery – Restaurant Server
- Newport Mental Health – Per Diem Residential Counselor
- Newport Restaurant Group – EXECUTIVE PRODUCTION CHEF – NEWPORT RESTAURANT GROUP
- Newport Restoration Foundation – Grounds and Gardens Assistant
- Oceancliff I & II – Newport Resort Looking to Hire Front Desk & Pool Attendant
- On Time Staffing – General Labor
- PeopleReady – Cafeteria Server
- Performance Physical Therapy – Patient Care Coordinator
- Perspecta – Computer System Security Analyst
- Pharmaceutical Strategies – Pharmacy Technician – Covid-19 Vaccination Support
- Picerne Real Estate Group – Leasing Professional
- Planet Fitness – Overnight Custodian
- Pleasant Surprise – Retail Associate
- Point Wine & Spirits – Retail Salesperson
- Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide – Forest Farm/Assisted Living
- R.P. Marzilli & Company – Horticulture Crew Leaders/Laborers
- Rumford Pet Express – Sales Associates and Supervisors
- Ryan Clinical Services – Mechanically Inclined Medical Equipment Install & Maintenanc…
- Salve Regina University – Lecturer, Business and Economics; Finance – Salve Regina Uni…
- SEA CORP – Logistician – Ohio Class Support
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- Securitas – Flex Security Officer
- Siren Marine – Technical Support Specialist
- Sodexo – Salve Regina University Dishwasher
- Solidifi – Technical Operations Analyst
- Surf Club – Front of House Staff
- Susse Chalet – Housekeeper
- SVM Public Relations – PR Account Manager (5+ years public relations experience nec…
- The Davey Tree Expert Company – Landscape Technician
- The Home Depot – Overnight Stocker
- The Mooring – HOST/HOSTESS @ THE MOORING
- The Power of Juice – JUICE BATCHER AND PRESSER
- The TJX Companies – Merchandise Associate
- Top Down Remodeling – CARPENTRY
- Town of Middletown – Gate Attendant
- US Department of the Navy – ADMINISTRATIVE/TECHNICAL SPECIALIST
- Unknown – General Laborer
- Unknown – Breakfast /Lunch Cook DAYS ,YEAR ROUND
- Unknown – Boat Yacht Cleaner / Cleaner Contractor
- Unknown – Store Manager – Gourmet Food Market
- Village House Nursing and Rehabilitation – Physical Therapy Assistant
- VTG – Program Analyst (SBIR Warfare Center Coordinator (SWCC))
- Walgreens – Pharmacy Technician / Pharm Tech Apprenticeship
- Wyndham Destinations – RI Wkly Dispatcher, Housekeeping