job opportunities in Newport, Rhode Island

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? There are more than 100 local businesses hiring right now.

All jobs included below were posted within the last seven days and are with five miles of downtown Newport.

  1. 22 Bowen’s – SOUS CHEF @ 22 BOWEN’S WINE BAR & GRILLE 
  2. 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
  3. 99 Restaurants – 99 Restaurants – Server – Join Our Team!
  4. A Market – Fresh Department (Produce) Evening Closer
  5. Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Counter Manager
  6. Aquidneck Landworks – Landscaper
  7. Arkins Construction – Designer, Draftsperson, BIM Modeling
  8. Army National Guard – 92Y Unit Supply Specialist – Warehouse Manager
  9. Assurance – Life Insurance Agent – Work From Home (License Required)
  10. Atlantic Lawn & Garden – Mason Foremen/Laborers Wanted
  11. Berkshire Bank – PT Customer Service Associate
  12. BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Cashier Job
  13. Boys & Girls Club of Newport County – Kids Clubhouse Child Care Director & North End Program Director
  14. Brenton Hotel – Brenton Hotel – all positions
  15. Cape Henry Associates – Instructional Systems Specialist-SWSC Newport
  16. Castle Hill Inn – RESTAURANT MAANGER @ CASTLE HILL INN
  17. Chilis – Dishwasher – Middletown Chili’s
  18. Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
  19. Clinical Management Consultants – Assistant Clinical Director of Hospital Cancer Center
  20. Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Cashier
  21. Conanicut Marine Services – SAILBOAT RIGGER
  22. Corporate Systems Associates – Mortgage Loan Officer
  23. CyberCoders – Golf Course Construction Superintendent
  24. Diegos Mexican Restaurant – Bartenders and servers wanted
  25. Dollar Tree – SALES FLOOR ASSOCIATE
  26. Dutch Harbor Boatyard – Yard Hand at Dutch Harbor Boatyard 
  27. Eagle Harbor – Open Tank Facility (OTF) Technician, Navy – 1726
  28. Embrace Home Loans – Sales Technical Administrator
  29. EvereTech – DoD Administrative Assistant
  30. Fairstead – Recertification Specialist
  31. Gavin de Becker & Associates – Executive Protector
  32. Gilded/Newport Collection – Lead Maintenance Associate
  33. Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England – Summer Camp Coordinator- Camp Rocky Farm
  34. Giusto – Dining Room Manager
  35. Guaranteed Rate – Business Development Associate – ExcelRate
  36. Gurney’s – Night Auditor
  37. GVI, Inc – Engineering Technician – 1715
  38. Hampton Inn & Suites – Guest Services Associate/Front Desk Agent
  39. Healthcare Services Group – Laundry Worker
  40. Heatherwood – Nursing Home Administrator- (SNF)
  41. Holiday Inn Express – Front Desk Associate
  42. Hooley/Resails – Retail Sales Associate
  43. Hotel Company – General Manager
  44. Hotel Viking – Human Resources Assistant
  45. Hunter Douglas – Independent Installer – HDIS
  46. JFA Security – Temp Overnight Event Security
  47. KVH Industries – Assemblers
  48. Langway Toyota- Office Administation Assistant
  49. Lifespan – Unit Secretary
  50. Looking Upwards – Residential Manager
  51. Madden Physical Therapy – Physical Therapy Aide
  52. Marriott International – Spa Concierge
  53. Mattress Firm – Part Time Sales Associate
  54. McLean Intelligent – Training Specialist
  55. Middletown Public Schools – Beyond The Bell Intervention and Enrichment Teachers – ANTIC…
  56. Midtown Oyster Bar – All positions. Send resume to info@midtownoyster.com
  57. MIKEL – SUBJECT MATTER EXPERT – SONAR ARRAYS
  58. Mueller Reports – Property Inspector – Newport, RI (5934)
  59. Netsimco – Instructional Systems Specialist3
  60. Newport Art Museum – Development Associate & Museum Experience Associate
  61. Newport Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram – Hourly Used Car Technician..HIRING BONUS
  62. Newport County Community Health – Substance Abuse Specialist
  63. Newport Creamery – Restaurant Server
  64. Newport Mental Health – Per Diem Residential Counselor
  65. Newport Restaurant Group – EXECUTIVE PRODUCTION CHEF – NEWPORT RESTAURANT GROUP 
  66. Newport Restoration Foundation – Grounds and Gardens Assistant 
  67. Oceancliff I & II – Newport Resort Looking to Hire Front Desk & Pool Attendant
  68. On Time Staffing – General Labor
  69. PeopleReady – Cafeteria Server
  70. Performance Physical Therapy – Patient Care Coordinator
  71. Perspecta – Computer System Security Analyst
  72. Pharmaceutical Strategies – Pharmacy Technician – Covid-19 Vaccination Support
  73. Picerne Real Estate Group – Leasing Professional
  74. Planet Fitness – Overnight Custodian
  75. Pleasant Surprise – Retail Associate
  76. Point Wine & Spirits – Retail Salesperson
  77. Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide – Forest Farm/Assisted Living
  78. R.P. Marzilli & Company – Horticulture Crew Leaders/Laborers 
  79. Rumford Pet Express – Sales Associates and Supervisors
  80. Ryan Clinical Services – Mechanically Inclined Medical Equipment Install & Maintenanc…
  81. Salve Regina University – Lecturer, Business and Economics; Finance – Salve Regina Uni…
  82. SEA CORP – Logistician – Ohio Class Support
  83. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  84. Securitas – Flex Security Officer
  85. Siren Marine – Technical Support Specialist
  86. Sodexo – Salve Regina University Dishwasher
  87. Solidifi – Technical Operations Analyst
  88. Surf Club – Front of House Staff
  89. Susse Chalet – Housekeeper
  90. SVM Public Relations – PR Account Manager (5+ years public relations experience nec…
  91. The Davey Tree Expert Company – Landscape Technician
  92. The Home Depot – Overnight Stocker
  93. The Mooring – HOST/HOSTESS @ THE MOORING 
  94. The Power of Juice – JUICE BATCHER AND PRESSER
  95. The TJX Companies – Merchandise Associate
  96. Top Down Remodeling – CARPENTRY 
  97. Town of Middletown – Gate Attendant
  98. US Department of the Navy – ADMINISTRATIVE/TECHNICAL SPECIALIST
  99. Unknown – General Laborer 
  100. Unknown – Breakfast /Lunch Cook DAYS ,YEAR ROUND 
  101. Unknown – Boat Yacht Cleaner / Cleaner Contractor 
  102. Unknown – Store Manager – Gourmet Food Market
  103. Village House Nursing and Rehabilitation – Physical Therapy Assistant
  104. VTG – Program Analyst (SBIR Warfare Center Coordinator (SWCC))
  105. Walgreens – Pharmacy Technician / Pharm Tech Apprenticeship
  106. Wyndham Destinations – RI Wkly Dispatcher, Housekeeping

