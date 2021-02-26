With St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, the City of Newport today announced that Newport Recreation will be hosting a special family-friendly and COVID-safe Treasure Hunt in Aquidneck Park on Saturday, March 13th beginning at 1 pm.

The free outdoors event is the latest effort by Newport Rec to encourage families to “Take it Outside” by exploring Newport’s public parks.

Participants are invited to gather any time from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Aquidneck Park Playground, located at the top of the hill behind the Newport Public Library, to search for a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

Clues will be left around public spaces within walking distance of The Hut, and all youth participants will receive a small prize at the end of their hunt.

Sign Up For Our Free Newsletters

There is no charge to participate and in the event of inclement weather, a rain date is set for the following day, on Sunday, March 14th. All participants are asked to wear a mask, maintain social distance, and limit their group sizes according to Rhode Island Department of Health guidelines. If you have any questions or for more information, feel free to call 845-5800.