The Newport International Polo Series is pleased to launch a 30th Anniversary Cover Sweepstakes for its 2021 Season Program, offering a TAG Heuer Swiss watch from Hannoush Jewelers for the Grand Prize.

“We are excited for the return of international competition for our jubilee year, and have a host of special plans for this season to mark the milestone, including the Sweepstakes and the debut of Switzerland, who was the #1 choice from a fan poll” explained USA Captain and Polo Series founder Dan Keating. “A Swiss luxury brand timepiece is a fitting Grand Prize for this occasion.”

From thousands of photos captured last season by Newport Polo corps of professional photographers, when it was the only live spectator sport in New England, a curated collection of 30 images have been assembled for the 30th Anniversary Cover Sweepstakes. Entrants vote for two favorites for a chance to win the Grand Prize. For participants of age 18 or older who legally reside in the US, the entry form can be found on Newport Polo’s website at www.nptpolo.com

The winner will be announced on Newport Polo’s Facebook Fan Page on/around March 17. Follow by liking the Fan Page @NptPolo to receive the announcement in your news feed.

View a gallery retrospective of all thirty years’ Season Program covers, back to the first year.

Inaugurated in 1992, the 30th anniversary season of the Newport International Polo Series is scheduled to commence on Opening Day, June 5th with USA vs. Switzerland, for 17 consecutive polo matches every Saturday through September.

Newport Polo extends its deepest appreciation to its dedicated photographers who chronicled the thrill of polo in its American Birthplace over the past year and whose work will grace the cover and inside pages of the official Season Program: Cocoa & Co., JBK Photography, John Lincourt Photography, Kevin M. Bernard, Michele & Stephen Almeida – MISTE Photography, Rod Harris, and Scott Trauth Photography.