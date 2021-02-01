This story was originally published on January 24, it was updated on February 1.

Newport police say that they are investigating the deaths of a 51-year-old man and 40-year-old woman, who they say are residents of the city.

Lieutenant April Amaral provided the following statement to What’s Up Newp, “The Newport Police Department is investigating the deaths of a 51 year old male and 40 year old female who are residents of Newport. At this time there is no reason to believe there was foul play and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding this matter they are encouraged to

contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Newport Police Department please contact Lieutenant

Robert Salter (401) 845-5760″.

According to WPRI, investigators collected evidence inside a home on South Baptist Street and processed a car parked outside on Saturday evening.

South Baptist Street runs from Thames Street to Spring Street.

Newport Police Department did not provide any additional details.

Update: On Monday, February 1, Newport Police Lieutenant April Amaral responded to a request from What’s Up Newp “At this time there is no new information and as a FYI the Medical Examiner reports can take a while.

