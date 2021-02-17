Classical music will return to Newport this July!

Newport Musical Festival’s newly appointed executive director Gillian Friedman Fox announced today during a live virtual video conversation that the 2021 Music Festival will be happening in July!

In accordance with state and local guidelines, Newport Music Festival will host seventeen outdoor converts with limited total capacity and appropriate social distancing between patrons. Mask-wearing will be required at all times and all converts will be 60-75 minutes in length without intermission.

Festival programming will be announced and tickets will go on sale to the public this April. A couple of the performances will be free and open to the public.

The board of directors of the Newport Music Festival announced in November that it has appointed Gillian Friedman Fox as the organization’s new executive director. During her recent and much-celebrated tenure at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Fox received critical acclaim for curating innovative and thought-provoking classical music performances and programs. Fox will usher in a new era for the festival as it enters its 53rd season in 2021.

The Newport Music Festival has a storied history, bringing classical artists from throughout the world – some well-known, while also discovering new talent — showcasing them in Newport’s mansions.

For more information and updates, visit www.newportmusic.org.

Watch Our Conversation With Gillian Friedman Fox