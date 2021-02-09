Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

The Newport Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians announced a new slate of officers this week.

The Announcement

The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians is an Irish Catholic organization for women dedicated to the principles of friendship, unity, and Christian charity.

The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians of Newport would like to announce the following: Our first order of business will be to give a big THANK YOU to our outgoing president: President: Liz McKinnon

- Advertisement -

As for our 2021 officers, we received the following slate that the election committee has approved since every position was met unopposed. We wish we could formally induct everyone in person since it is such a special ceremony, but we will leave that up to the new board as to how they want to handle it.

President: Deanna Conheeny

Vice President: Michelle McCarthy

Treasurer: Kelley Coen

Financial Secretary: Jane Bresko

Recording Secretary: Kim Edwards

Electronic Secretary: Deb Bryan Coble

Mistress at Arms: Suzanne Kissell

Sentinel: Karen Coffman

Catholic Action/Missions & Charities: Jean Sherman

Chaplain: Cathy Coyne

Historian: Kate Wheeler

Congratulations to the new officers and thank you to the officers who continue to represent us. We know how much work goes into all these roles and what you do is much appreciated and does not go unnoticed.

In Friendship, Unity, and Christian Charity