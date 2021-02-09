Newport Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians
Newport Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians

The Newport Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians announced a new slate of officers this week.

The Announcement

The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians is an Irish Catholic organization for women dedicated to the principles of friendship, unity, and Christian charity. 

The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians of Newport would like to announce the following: Our first order of business will be to give a big THANK YOU to our outgoing president: President: Liz McKinnon 

As for our 2021 officers, we received the following slate that the election committee has approved since every position was met unopposed. We wish we could formally induct everyone in person since it is such a special ceremony, but we will leave that up to the new board as to how they want to handle it. 

President: Deanna Conheeny 

Vice President: Michelle McCarthy 

Treasurer: Kelley Coen 

Financial Secretary: Jane Bresko 

Recording Secretary: Kim Edwards 

Electronic Secretary: Deb Bryan Coble 

Mistress at Arms: Suzanne Kissell 

Sentinel: Karen Coffman 

Catholic Action/Missions & Charities: Jean Sherman 

Chaplain: Cathy Coyne 

Historian: Kate Wheeler 

Congratulations to the new officers and thank you to the officers who continue to represent us. We know how much work goes into all these roles and what you do is much appreciated and does not go unnoticed. 

In Friendship, Unity, and Christian Charity

