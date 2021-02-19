Explore the heart of historic Newport and learn about the city’s rich history on a Saturday walking tour. Newport History Tours, the Newport Historical Society’s walking tour program, will offer tours presented by an expert tour guide. The schedule is as follows:

Saturday March 6, 2021 at 1pm: Home to craftsmen, merchants, religious dissenters and more, discover the Point’s rich colonial history on the Point Neighborhood Walking Tour.

Saturday March 13, 2021 at 1pm: Explore the heart of this 18th century city on the French in Newport Tour and discuss the year-long period when thousands of French soldiers and sailors lived alongside Newport citizens during the American Revolution. Learn how the French contribution to the Revolutionary War was vital to the success of American Independence—and it began in Newport.

Saturday March 2o, 2021 at 1pm: The Rogues & Scoundrels tour shows where scoundrels lived, pirates profited and criminals were punished.

Sign Up For Our Free Newsletters

Saturday March 27, 2021 at 1pm: Discover Colonial Newport uncovers stories of 18th century entrepreneurship, African American heritage and religious diversity during Newport’s colonial era.

These hour-long walking tours depart from the Colony House, Washington Square, Newport, RI and cost $15 per person, $10 for Newport Historical Society members and active duty military. Tickets must be purchased online at NewportHistoryTours.com; cash payments are not accepted.

All tours follow social distancing guidelines with participants wearing a cloth or medical face mask and participants must maintain six feet apart from anyone outside of their “quaranteam.” Tour groups will not exceed ten participants and visitors will be asked a series of screening questions to ensure the health of everyone attending. For more details visit NewportHistoryTours.org or call the Museum of Newport History & Shop at 401-841-8770.

About the Newport Historical Society

Since 1854, the Newport Historical Society has collected and preserved the artifacts, photographs, documents, publications, and genealogical records that relate to the history of Newport County, to make these materials readily available for both research and enjoyment, and to act as a resource center for the education of the public about the history of Newport County, so that knowledge of the past may contribute to a fuller understanding of the present. For more information please visit www.NewportHistory.org.