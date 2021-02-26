“Wake The Folk Up” is a new video series from the folk at the Newport Festivals Foundation, designed “to highlight the issues that matter most to artists during these unprecedented times.” In an effort to support touring musicians, the Foundation is providing grants to artists to share their insights and songs. The episodes will premiere every other Sunday at 11AM ET and will feature a “donate what you can” model.

Episode 1 featuring Adia Victoria will premiere this Sunday, February 28, at 11AM ET on newportfolk.org. The Foundation is accepting donations that continue to support artists during the pandemic. For further details, click here.