Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

The City of Newport today announced that Newport City Hall will be open for early voting beginning Wednesday, February 10 in advance of the March 2nd Statewide Special Election on Ballot Referenda.

Eligible voters are invited to cast their ballots in the Second Floor Conference Room at City Hall Monday through Friday from 8:30 am – 4:30 pm until Friday, February 26th and from 8:30 am until 4 pm on Monday, March 1st.

In addition to wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing, voters casting early ballots will also have the opportunity to utilize an automated temperature check before entering the building.

The City says that Election Day voting will also be available at the Newport Public Library, Fenner Hall, and the Park Holm Senior Center from 7 am until 8 pm on Tuesday, March 2nd.

- Advertisement -

Voters who participate in the election will be asked seven referenda questions authorizing the state to borrow up to $400 million through bonds and temporary notes to make capital investments in several different areas. A complete list of the bond questions and the costs associated can be found at the www.CityofNewport.com/NewportVotes.

As in last November’s general election, voters will have three options to cast their ballot in the March 2 special election. Voters may choose to cast their ballot by mail, early in-person up to 20 days before the election, or at the polls on Election Day.

Voters who requested a mail ballot are encouraged to utilize the City’s designated Drop Box outside City Hall at 43 Broadway. Please note that voting at City Hall will not be available on Election Day, however due to the nature of the election, voters will be able to vote at any of the three polling locations most convenient for them.

—

Special Referenda Election Schedule

• Tuesday, February 9: Deadline to submit mail ballot applications

• Wednesday, February 10: Early in-person voting period begins

• Monday, March 1: Early in-person voting period ends at 4 p.m.

• Tuesday, March 2: Special Referenda Election, polls open

State Bond Questions

1) Higher Education Facilities: $107,300,000

2) Beach, Clean Water and Green Bond: $74,000,000

3) Housing and Community Opportunity: $65,000,000

4) Transportation Infrastructure State Match: $71,700,000

5) Early Childhood Care and Education Capital Fund: $15,000,000

6) Cultural Arts Economy Grant Program and State Preservation Grants Program: $7,000,000

7) Industrial Facilities Infrastructure: $60,000,000

TOTAL BORROWING COSTS: $400,000,000