Update:

City Manager Joe Nicholson has advised the update scheduled for tomorrow has been canceled, according to an email on Wednesday morning from Carlos Alaan, Deputy City Clerk for the City of Newport,

Original Story

Newport City Council will host a workshop at 4:30 pm on Thursday, February 18 to receive a COVID-19 Crisis Update from City Manager Joe Nicholson.

Sign Up For Our Free Newsletters

This meeting will be held virtually and is open to the public.

To watch or participate in the official meeting, follow the instructions below.

Telephone Access is available Toll-Free by dialing:

Webinar ID: 958 7845 2956

Link via Zoom

https://zoom.us/j/95878452956​

Dial Toll Free

1 877 853 5247

1 888 788 0099