On Saturday, February 6 at 11 am, Newport City Council will be meeting with State legislators to talk about legislative priorities for Newport.

The meeting will be held remotely and is open to the public.

Telephone Access is available Toll Free by dialing:

Webinar ID: 958 7845 2956

Link via Zoom

https://zoom.us/j/95878452956

Dial Toll Free

1 877 853 5247

1 888 788 0099